INDIANAPOLIS — Farm Aid’s annual music and food festival is returning to Noblesville on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Ruoff Music Center. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Saturday, July 15, at 10 a.m. ET, at LiveNation.com.
Farm Aid 2023 — a full day of music, family farmers, homegrown food and agrarian experiences — will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds), and Margo Price, as well as Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, Allison Russell, The String Cheese Incident, and Particle Kid.
This is the third Farm Aid concert that has taken place in Indiana, and the second in Noblesville. Farm Aid IV took place at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis in 1990, and Farm Aid 2001: A Concert for America was held in Noblesville weeks after the terrorist attacks of 2001.
Ticket prices range from $75 to $315 and will be available for purchase at LiveNation.com.
