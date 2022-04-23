PENDLETON — More than 60 vendors will be set up at the Pendleton Indiana Farmer’s Market held each Saturday from May 7 through October from 8 a.m. to noon along Falls Park Drive. There will be fresh produce, plants, baked goods, and home-produced craft items.
For the second season, Friends of Falls Park will produce and support the Farmers’ Market. Friends of Falls Park is a 501©3 charitable organization with a mission to assist the park board in preserving, improving, and promoting historic Falls Park for the enjoyment of all generations.
As the season gets underway, market manager Karyn Ledbetter is calling for additional participation from the community, including the following:
Weekly vendors of homegrown produce or home-prepared food items may participate at a rate of $20 per week.
Junior vendors who register in advance may participate for free on the first Saturday of each month.
One food truck per week will be invited to offer products on the market grounds. Several dates are available.
Entertainment offerings of original (unlicensed) music, lawn games, interactive projects, community organization outreach are sought to be featured at the Friends of Falls Park tent.
Friends of Falls Park is also seeking volunteers to help with simple duties like gatekeeping and vendor relief on market days. Open dates are listed on www.givepulse.org.
To discuss these opportunities, contact Ledbetter by email at FriendsofFallsPark@gmail.com.