WABASH — Ventriloquist Terry Fator will make his debut on the Ford Theater stage at the Honeywell Center on Friday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m.
Fator is also a singer, comedian, and celebrity impressionist who burst onto the national scene after winning America’s Got Talent in 2007. A native of Texas, he spent over 20 years on the road performing everywhere from schools to county fairs before becoming a Las Vegas headliner.
For the past 10 years at the Mirage Hotel, Fator has sold out night after night with a show featuring his cast of characters including an impersonating turtle to Elton John to Elvis. His accolades include winning Las Vegas’s best show, best all-around performer, best family show, and best overall show.
Tickets are $100, $59 and $45 and are available online at www.honeywellcenter.org or by calling the Honeywell Box Office at 260-563-1102.
