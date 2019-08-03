WEST LAFAYETTE — The Tippecanoe County Historical Association will host its 52nd annual Feast of the Hunters’ Moon festival on Oct. 5-6 at Fort Ouiatenon Historic Park in West Lafayette.
The Feast of the Hunters’ Moon is a recreation of the annual fall gathering of the French and Native Americans which took place at Fort Ouiatenon, a fur-trading outpost in the 1700s. It is held annually in early autumn on the banks of the Wabash River, four miles southwest of West Lafayette.
Tickets can be purchased online by going to feastofthehuntersmoon.org or at one of many participating outlets. A complete listing of these outlets as well as a listing of all activities, food vendors and entertainment can be found on the event website.
The event site is located at the Fort Ouiatenon County Park, 3129 S. River Road, West Lafayette. Shuttle buses from CityBus at a nominal fee are available from the Purdue football stadium from 9:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
