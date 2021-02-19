MUNCIE — Hospitals, public health departments and healthcare organizations are carrying the brunt of COVID-19 efforts.
They’re caring for the ill, monitoring the spread of cases, educating the public about prevention methods, running testing sites and, now, managing the monumental task of carrying out the largest vaccination efforts in the nation’s history.
To alleviate this burden, Ball Brothers Foundation has stepped in with multi-phase funding to assist in the distribution of vaccines locally.
In its first phase of funding, the foundation awarded grants totaling $70,000 in December 2020 and January 2021. These grants supported the following organizations in this “last mile” push:
• Open Door Health Services: $25,000 for vaccine distribution planning and implementation, including potential use of mobile unit
• Delaware County Health Department: $25,000 for staffing costs for vaccine clinics, meals for clinic staff and volunteers, supplies and equipment for vaccine clinics
• Delaware County Office of Information/Delaware County Emergency Management Agency: $5,000 for supplies and equipment for vaccine clinics, as well as distribution of public health information about safety of vaccine and sign-up processes
• IU Health Foundation/Ball Memorial Hospital: $5,000 for supplies for IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital’s vaccination clinic, including masks, gloves, sanitizer, bandages, etc.
• Meridian Health Services: $5,000 for vaccine clinic personnel, personal protective equipment, registration supplies, outdoor tent and heaters for drive-through clinic, and marketing expenses
• Ball State University: $5,000 to partner with Delaware County Health Department to develop mass vaccination site and to allow staff/volunteers to assist with sites; funding will also support vaccine information campaign targeted to BSU students and employees
