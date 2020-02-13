INDIANAPOLIS — Anderson High School’s Marching Highlanders were celebrated Tuesday at the Indiana Statehouse for their achievements at the 2019 Indiana State Fair.
The Marching Highlanders were honored for winning first place in the categories of “Best Music, Best General Effects” and their triumph as overall winner of the 2019 Indiana State Fair Band Day in their competing class.
“These kids are talented and they are disciplined,” state Rep. Terri Austin of Anderson said. “Being in a marching band takes diligence and perseverance and I’m proud of what they have consistently accomplished through the years.
The Anderson High School Marching Highlanders are directed by Richard Geisler and are comprised of 90 students and 20 staff and volunteer members.
“It truly takes a community to have this kind of an achievement,” Geisler said. “I feel very blessed and very grateful for all the people who have helped make this season such a success.”
Anderson High School marching bands hold a state record of seven first-place awards at the Indiana State Fair Band Day competition, having earned top honors in the years 1957-59, 1986, 2010 and 2019.
In addition, the marching bands of the former Highland High School won six championships in 1968, 1970, 1971, 2005, 2007, 2009 and Madison Heights High School won in 1963 and 1980.
