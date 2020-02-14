ANDERSON — The Friends of the Library's monthly book sale is Friday and Saturday from noon to 4:30 p.m. on the third floor of Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
The sale is open to the public and does not require a library card.
This month’s sale features new arrivals on topics like photography, art, cooking, paranormal, and true crime. Nonfiction books are five for a $1 and the bargain selection now includes audiobooks, which may be purchased for a donation to the library.
Proceeds from memberships and the book sales benefit the Anderson Public Library’s programs and events. One-year Friends of the Library memberships are available for a $5 donation, but are not required. Teachers can receive a 10% discount on their purchases by presenting their school ID. Donations of books for the Friends of the Library can be made at the Circulation Desk.
The group is looking for volunteers. The Friends of the Library invites anyone interested in becoming a volunteer to inquire at the book sale or contact the Friends at www.andersonlibrary.net/friends.
