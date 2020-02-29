ANDERSON — PathStone will be holding an information session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at the Impact Center located at 630 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Attendees will learn about the homebuyer resources including the City of Anderson’s financial assistance program where income eligible first time buyers can obtain up to $7,500.00 in downpayment and closing cost assistance.
To attend call 765-274-4054 and ask for Brandon Lien, email blien@pathstone.org, or go online to Event-bright page: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/pathstone-corporation-3179175532. Registration is required.
