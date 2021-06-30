COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Rory Feek’s new album, “Gentle Man,” is the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter’s first solo album, released by Gaither Music of Alexandria.
This was Feek’s first recording since he lost his wife, Joey Martin Feek, a native of Alexandria and the other half of the Joey + Rory duo. She died five years ago of cancer.
Feek was joined by a long lineup of fellow musicians and country legends. Dolly Parton came together with Rory on “One Angel,” a stirring tribute to Joey penned by family friend and songwriter Sandy Emory Lawrence.
“As soon as I heard Rory was working on this album, I asked if I could contribute somehow,” Parton said. “Rory is a true gentle man. God bless you, Rory.”
Trisha Yearwood, Alison Krauss, Lee Ann Womack, Vince Gill, and Ricky Skaggs also collaborated with Rory on the record, alongside Sharon White, Sonya Isaacs, and Ben Isaacs. Yearwood appears on “Met Him in a Motel Room” and Skaggs and White are featured in “Small Talk Cafe.”
