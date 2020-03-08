PORTLAND — The Jay County Visitor and Tourism Bureau will have its 17th Annual Jay County Fiber Arts Festival on Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14, at the Jay Community Center, 115 E. Water St.
The two-day event devoted to the fiber arts will include over 30 vendors, classes, hands-on activities, style show, kids area and a variety of demonstrations. Homemade food is available both days.
Friday at 6 p.m., Connor Prairie’s Youth Textile Team will provide a free lecture titled, “Sheep to Shawl.” Team members will explain their abilities at being equipped with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) skills – counting and calculating when designing a pattern and working a loom – and problem-solving skills.
The festival is open to the public on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $1; free for ages 12 and under.
For more information or to register for fiber arts classes, visit the Festival’s website at http://fiberarts.visitjaycounty.com/; contact Gyneth Augsburger at the Jay County Visitor and Tourism Bureau at 260-726-3366; or email infojc@visitjaycounty.com.
