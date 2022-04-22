PENDLETON — A field of more than 100 American flags will stand tall May 4-7 to honor all the first responders, health care workers and active and veteran military who keep residents safe and free.
The display will be in southwest Madison County at the entrance to the Summerlake community and along Ind. 13 in the yard of Grandview Church.
To obtain information about how to designate one or more of the flags in recognition of a friend or family member, email GwenStrough@aol.com or call 317-460-0202.
The community is invited to attend a special service at Grandview Church on National Day of Prayer at 7 p.,m. Thursday, May 5, when all front-line workers and military will be recognized for their sacrifice and dedication to our world.
Grandview Church is at 9064 W. Grandview Blvd., Pendleton.