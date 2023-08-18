Students at 44 Indiana K-12 schools will experience the outdoors this academic year thanks in part to a grant program that supports field trips to Indiana State Park properties.
The Discover the Outdoors Field Trip Grant Program is available for all K-12 schools. It is administered through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF), the supporting nonprofit of the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The grants, up to $250 per school, fund transportation costs, program fees and classroom supplies related to preparation or follow-up for the field trips.
An estimated 3,432 students will benefit from the grant program in the 2023-2024 school year using the $10,520 the grant program expects to distribute this school year. On their field trips, students will participate in a guided hike or talk with an interpretive naturalist at a designated property to learn about Indiana’s fish, forests, wildlife, natural habitats and conservation.
The program was established in memory of Tom Huck, a long-time DNR employee who was an ardent supporter of outdoor experiences for children in parks.
Local schools in the program are:
• Edgewood Elementary School, Mounds State Park.
• Erskine Elementary School, Mounds State Park.
• Tenth Street Elementary School, Mounds State Park.
• Valley Grove Elementary School, Mounds State Park.