MUNCIE — Fellowship of Christian Athletes of East Central Indiana has been approved for a crowd size variance for Fields of Faith 2020.
The event will take place Wednesday, Sept. 30, on the Shawnee Heights softball/football field, 1600 E. Fuson Road, Muncie.
Gates open at 6:15 p.m. Music begins at 6:40. Program begins at 7 p.m. Bring your ticket, your friends, and your chairs or blankets. Masks and social distancing will be required and enforced throughout the evening. Attendance will be limited. Preregistration is required.
To register and print your free ticket, go to www.ecinfca.org. Ticket is required for admission.
Since 2009, Fields of Faith Muncie has been the largest local Christian event in east central Indiana. This student-led event has drawn 2,500-3,200 people annually to the Muncie Fieldhouse.
In 2018, the event was held at Worthen Arena with Tim Tebow as the closing speaker; 6,000 attended. The 2019 event was held outdoors for the first time in the Muncie Southside Football Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.