FRANKTON — The Anderson Area Christian Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series continues with its fifth breakfast and Lenten message of this season.
All Christian men and their families are invited to attend the renewal of the 2022 Lenten Breakfast Series.
This week the breakfast will be at the Frankton United Methodist Church, 2109 S. Eighth St., Frankton. The program begins at 8 a.m. and consists of a breakfast followed by the music of the Frankton Praise Band with Terry Cunningham and Allie Greer. They are musical directors for Elwood Central Westlyn and Frankton UMC.
Following this special music will be an inspirational message from the Rev. Roger Gardner, pastor of East Main Street Christian Church in Elwood.
Total cost: Freewill donations only. The entire program lasts approximately 90 minutes.
Information: hamaki@comcast.net.