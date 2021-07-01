ANDERSON — The Anderson Museum of Art will host its opening for “Figures of Speech,” and “Women Printmakers” from the AMOA Permanent Collection on Friday, July 2,during downtown Anderson’s First Friday event from 5 to 8 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
A local favorite, “Figures of Speech” includes pieces based on a figure of speech of the artists’ choosing.
Figures of Speech award winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m. at the museum, 32 W. 10th St., and shared live online.
AMOA welcomes Mark Ruschman, senior curator of art and culture at the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, as the 2021 Figures of Speech judge. Ruschman earned his BA in art education from Indiana University in 1982.
He was owner and director of Ruschman Art Gallery in downtown Indianapolis from 1984 until 2009.
AMOA’s permanent collection represents the original donations given in 1967. Since that time, AMOA’s collection has grown through institutional purchases, contributions of artworks by private donors, and exhibition purchase awards sponsored by local businesses and community organizations.
