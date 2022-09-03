ANDERSON — One of Anderson Museum of Art’s most beloved exhibitions, the 11th annual Figures of Speech, will return with an evening opening from 5 to 7 p.m. on September 8, 2022.
Figures of Speech, which runs through October 23, 2022, includes works from more than 30 artists from across the Midwest. This year’s judge is Holly Sims, assistant professor of visual communication design at Anderson University.
Sims has selected a best of show, first, second and third places, and several honorable mention awards. Each will be acknowledged during the opening reception awards at 6:30 p.m.
Two other exhibitions will accompany Figures of Speech. The Art Association of Madison County’s annual exhibition will begin with an opening reception on Aug. 28, 2022 from 2 to 5 p.m., with awards at 3:30 p.m.
Prints by Andre Thomkins and Emmett Williams, part of AMOA’s permanent collection, will also be on display through October 23, 2022. Many pieces from Figures of Speech and the Art Association’s exhibition will be for sale.
All three exhibitions are open to the public during our regular business hours. Admission is free for all students and $3 for adults. AMOA provides low-cost options thanks to the generosity of its membership and community support.