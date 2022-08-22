ANDERSON — One of Anderson Museum of Art’s most popular exhibitions, the 11th annual Figures of Speech, will return with an evening opening from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8.
Figures of Speech, which runs through Oct. 23, includes works by more than 30 artists from across the Midwest.
This year’s judge is Holly Sims, assistant professor of visual communication design at Anderson University. Sims has selected best-of-show, first, second, third and several honorable mention awards. Each will be acknowledged during the opening reception at 6:30 p.m.
Two other exhibitions will accompany Figures of Speech.
The Art Association of Madison County’s annual exhibition will begin with an opening reception Aug. 28 from 2 to 5 p.m., with awards at 3:30. What Do You See? Prints by Andre Thomkins and Emmett Williams, part of the museum’s permanent collection, will be on display through Oct. 23.
Many pieces from Figures of Speech and the Art Association’s exhibition will be available for sale.
All three exhibitions are open to the public during regular business hours. Admission is free for all students and $3 for adults.