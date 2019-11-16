NOBLESVILLE — The Noblesville Fire Department is seeking assistance from the community to ensure local families have a joyous holiday season.
The fire department is currently accepting donations for its annual food and toy drive to benefit 110 less-fortunate families in Noblesville.
The fire department is accepting canned goods, non-perishable food items, monetary donations (checks are preferred – made payable to the NFD Hamilton County Community Foundation), and new, unwrapped toys through Friday, Dec. 6. Donations may be dropped off at any of the Noblesville fire stations or at Noblesville City Hall, 16 S. 10th Street. Deliveries to the families will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14.
The fire department currently has plenty of stuffed animals but are in need of toys and gifts for tweens (ages 10-12). Monetary donations also are down at this point from previous years. For more information, contact the Noblesville Fire Department at 317-776-6336.
