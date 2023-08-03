MUNCIE — Fire Up DWNTWN, presented by Ivy Tech Muncie, will return Saturday.
The event site will open at 1 p.m. in downtown Muncie in an area bordered by Main, High and Mulberry streets and Canan Commons. The free event is designed for all ages and includes activities, music and attractions.
Two new attractions will be offered. Attendees will have the chance to race against the best drivers on the world’s only full-size NASCAR simulator, and step into a virtual reality 360 experience in the E-Motion Matrix Simulator.
These activities will be ticketed at $10 each. Tethered balloon rides will also be available at Canan Commons and The Clubhouse Muncie from 7 to 10 p.m. at $20 per person.
Live musical performances will be in Canan Commons, the DJ Stage at 100 Block of Walnut, and the Freaky Tiki Stage outside of Casa Mexican Grill. Muncie police and firefighters will return to compete in a rib-eating contest, water-ball contests and an MRAP Pull.
Information: downtown muncie.org/fireup.