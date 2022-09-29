ANDERSON — In support of National Fire Prevention week, Oct. 9-15, the Anderson Fire Department will partner with local Pay Less Supermarkets to distribute free smoke detectors and safety tips to residents of Anderson.
Firefighters will distribute smoke detectors and fire prevention materials at these Pay Less locations:
• Oct. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1900 Applewood Drive, Applewood Center
• Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3050 Meridian St.
• Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1845 Scatterfield Road, Cross Street Marketplace.
This year’s AFD campaign is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” Fire Chief David Cravens said that knowing the different sounds of an alarm can make the difference between life and death. It’s important to act on the sounds to ensure the smoke detector is working properly when needed.
Typically, a continuous three beeps in a row means there is smoke or fire and that you should get out and call 911, according to the National Fire Prevention Safety Association. A single chirp means the battery is low and must be changed. Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the device needs to be replaced.
Smoke alarms should be on every floor, including basements and attics. Also, they should be inside and outside of every bedroom door.