ANDERSON — The Anderson Firefighters Auxiliary is hosting its annual Holiday Mart on Saturday, Nov. 20 at the FOFF Lodge behind Fire Station No. 8 at 105 W. 53rd St., Anderson, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be vendors and items to start your holiday shopping. Included will be handmade crafts including different types of earrings, headbands, wood crafts, wreaths, books packaged with a toy, Color Street nails, quick mixes of breads, dips and soups, Tastefully Simple, Pampered Chef, Busy Bee & Mom hang tags, chocolate bath bombs for de-stressing and more edible goodies to purchase.
For the safety of all vendors and patrons, it is asked that masks be worn regardless of vaccination status.
For more information, email dtc917@aol.com.
