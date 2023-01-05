WINAMAC — The public is invited to cut up and remove certain downed trees at Tippecanoe River State Park for firewood.
Eligible trees have naturally fallen or been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permit sales and cutting are available from Jan. 17 through March 10.
One pickup truckload of wood costs $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
A firewood permit for each load must be obtained at the state park’s office from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends.
Firewood may be cut up to 30 feet from roadsides in designated areas, but vehicles are not allowed off roads. Using tractors, UTVs and ATVs is prohibited. Wood may be cut and removed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call the Tippecanoe River office at 574-946-3213.
Firewood cut at Tippecanoe River is for personal use only and cannot be sold.
Tippecanoe River State Park (on.IN.gov/tippecanoeriver) is at 4200 N. U.S. 35, Winamac.