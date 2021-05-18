NEW HARMONY — The public is invited to cut up and remove certain downed trees at Harmonie State Park for firewood.
All trees were cut prior to April 1 in compliance with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Indiana bat guidelines. The clearing of trees is in preparation for infrastructure improvements to the park’s wastewater treatment plant and to Little Harmonie Pond.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at the Harmonie State Park office from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT. All wood will be available for cutting from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily at Sweetgum Grove, and on weekdays at the campground visitor lot. Wood cutting is not allowed on weekends at the campground visitor lot.
Permit sales and cutting will end Friday, May 21.
The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas. Firewood cut at Harmonie State Park is for personal use only and cannot be sold. For more information, call 812-682-4821.
Harmonie State Park (on.IN.gov/harmoniesp) is at 3451 Harmonie State Park Road, New Harmony.
