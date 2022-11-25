CLOVERDALE — The public is invited to cut up and remove certain downed trees for firewood at Lieber State Recreation Area.
Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permit sales and cutting are available now through Jan.31.
The cost of one pickup truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at Lieber’s office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends.
Firewood may be cut up to 30 feet from roadsides in designated areas; however, vehicles are not allowed off roads. The use of tractors, UTVs, and ATVs is prohibited. Wood may be cut and removed between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 765-276-0194.
Firewood cut at Lieber is for personal use only and cannot be sold.
Lieber State Recreation Area is at 1317 W. Lieber Road, Cloverdale.
