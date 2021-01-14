LINCOLN CITY — The public is invited to cut up and remove certain downed trees at Lincoln State Park for firewood. Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas. Permit sales and cutting continue through Feb. 26.
The cost of one truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas. A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at the Lincoln State Park office from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m daily.
Permits are not available on observed state holidays. Wood may be cut and removed between 7:45 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. daily.
For more information, call 812-937-4710. Firewood cut at Lincoln State Park is for personal use only and cannot be sold.
Lincoln State Park is on Ind. 162, Lincoln City. To view all DNR news releases, see dnr.IN.gov.
