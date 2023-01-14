BLUFFTON — The public is invited to cut up and remove certain downed trees for firewood at Ouabache State Park.
Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permit sales and cutting are available now through March 31.
The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at the Ouabache State Park office between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends.
Firewood may be cut up to 30 feet from roadsides in designated areas; however, vehicles are not allowed off roads. The use of tractors, UTVs, and ATVs is prohibited.
Wood may be cut and removed between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call the Ouabache office at 260-824-0926.
Firewood cut at Ouabache is for personal use only and cannot be sold.
Ouabache State Park (on.IN.gov/ouabache) is at 4930 E. State Road 201, Bluffton.