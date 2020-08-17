ANDERSON — The First Choice for Women ministry raises funds to serve women and families in need throughout the community. These funds will allow the ministry to continue to save and change lives in Madison County.
This year they are kicking it virtual style for this year’s Walk for Life. To respect the safety of supporters and staff (as well as following state and CDC guidelines), participants and their quarantine crews can participate from their homes, closest walking path, or even on a treadmill.
• Register as a participant for the virtual event
• Find friends and family to sponsor your “virtual” walk with pledge contribution dollars
• On Friday, Aug. 21, through Saturday, Aug. 22, walk 1 mile for life on your own (or with your quarantine crew) anywhere you’d like between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., while observing social distancing practices.
• To show your participation, snap a selfie or short cellphone video of you and/or your crew walking for life. Post the photo/video to Facebook with the #walk4life2020 and tag @firstchoiceforwomen!
A limited number of T-shirts are available for $15. Donations can be made online at https://www.firstchoiceforwomen.org/first-choice-for-women-events/walk-for-life/ or participants can receive a printed donor packet by request through the mail or pickup at our Muncie First Choice location.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, on First Choice’s Facebook Live, the prizes will be awarded and the virtual event “closing ceremonies” will be held.
