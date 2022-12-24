INDIANAPOLIS — Usher in 2023 with other outdoor lovers at one of the many First Day Hikes offered Jan. 1 at Indiana’s state parks, forests, and lakes.
First Day hikes are listed below. More may be added, so check the website if your favorite place is not listed. Make sure to wear sturdy, comfortable shoes on all hikes and dress for the weather.
• Brown County State Park. This self-guided hike will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will start at the Nature Center. It is two miles long and should take about 90 minutes.
• Fort Harrison State Park. Meet at the Delaware Lake Shelter at 1 p.m. for a two-mile hike on a paved trail. Dogs are permitted on leash.
• Mounds State Park. Meet at the Nature Center at 4:30 p.m. for light refreshments and to fill out a “Nature’s New Year’s Resolution” card. At 5:30 p.m. a naturalist will lead a luminary walk to the Great Mound. The hike is easy to moderate and will last approximately one hour.
• Summit Lake State Park. Meet at the park office at 9 a.m. to get a photo with Smokey Bear, as well as coffee and snacks. At 10 a.m. join park staff for a prairie hike.