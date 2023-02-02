CLARKSVILLE — An open house for those interested in getting a first look at the preliminary master plan for the George Rogers Clark home site along the Ohio River in Clarksville will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Landstory Inc., the consultants, will present the initial plan for “Point of Rocks,” original name of the site. The plan is based on information from stakeholders and the public during the latter part of 2022.
The planning effort also includes the future of services and facilities at Falls of the Ohio State Park.
A log cabin that was built in 2001 to represent Clark’s home on the river’s bluff was destroyed by arson during summer 2021. Only its chimney remains, along with a nearby cabin built to represent the structure that Ben and Venus McGee, indentured servants of Clark’s, might have occupied.
The open house will be in the interpretive center’s auditorium and include an opportunity to ask questions and offer comments.
Admission to the interpretive center for the open house is free; those attending are welcome to visit the exhibit galleries before the event.