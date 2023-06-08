INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has unveiled the first wave of its 2023 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 28 through Aug. 20 (fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays).
All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.
The first wave announcement for 2023 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair schedule includes:
Clint Black – Friday, July 28 (opening day)
Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure – Sunday, July 30
Keith Sweat – Wednesday, Aug. 2
TobyMac – Sunday, Aug. 6
The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night — Saturday, Aug. 12
Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell – Friday, Aug. 18
Information: www.indianastatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.