ANDERSON — The Flagship Enterprise Center has announced the official launch of its new Flagship Shared Kitchen.
Following the launch of a new coworking space earlier this year, the shared commercial kitchen space is an additional amenity provided for small business owners around Anderson and Madison County.
A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Flagship headquarters, 2705 Enterprise Drive.
The Flagship Enterprise Center’s vision is to make it possible for anyone to launch, grow and sustain a business. Flagship believes entrepreneurship makes a positive impact on individuals and local communities.
The vision for the Flagship Shared Kitchen began more than a year ago, after the Flagship team met with DeAndre Wilson, a founding partner of Bedford Collab. The Bedford Collab is a shared-use commercial kitchen in Evansville, and was used as a model for building out the system for the Flagship Shared Kitchen. Wilson was a supportive ally to the Flagship staff throughout the process.
Flagship Enterprise Center President and CEO Terry Truitt said, “The shared kitchen is not just about sharing space. It is also about sharing ambitions fostering growth, and creating a melting pot of culinary expressions.
“We are excited to offer local ‘foodpreneurs’ an opportunity to grow their culinary business alongside the Flagship.”
The Flagship Shared Kitchen is a new resource for local business owners in the food industry to start or expand production capabilities. The space can accommodate those with bakeries, food trucks, catering businesses, and more.
There are monthly membership packages available, starting with 15 hours of prep and cook time for $200.
For more information, visit flagshipenterprise.org or call 765-622-0100.