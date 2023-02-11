INDIANAPOLIS — Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will host “Footloose,” the explosive movie musical, on stage through March 26.
Nominated for four Tony Awards, “Footloose” is the story of a big-city kid who shakes things up when he comes to a small town.
It will be on stage for 52 performances through March 26 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $52.50 to $79.50 and include Chef Larry Stoops’ dinner buffet and select beverages.
To purchase tickets online, visit beefandboards.com. Tickets are also available by calling the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317-872-9664 any time between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays.
Discounts are available to groups of 20 or more. Contact the Group Sales Department at 317-876-0503 for more details.