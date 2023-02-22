ANDERSON — The Anderson Area Christian Lenten Breakfast Series, which started in 1940, is welcoming all Christians to come together for the 83rd series.
The first breakfast will be at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Stephen Jackson follows and will share his vast knowledge and insight into the history of Anderson and surrounding areas.
The program will last about 1.5 hours and aims to inspire people to intensify their worship and growth.
The breakfast will be at First United Methodist, Church, 225 W. State St., Pendleton.
Information: hamaki@comcast.net.