INDIANAPOLIS — The Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry will host a virtual open house through Microsoft Teams on Feb. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.
It will feature a brief state forest overview of 2020 and include what to expect in 2021. During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and comment on ideas and issues. Those who wish can submit written comments or questions afterward at dnr.IN.gov/forestry/8122.htm.
Overviews for each property and instructions for attending can be viewed at forestry.IN.gov/3631.htm.
The Division of Forestry promotes and practices stewardship of natural, recreational and cultural resources on Indiana’s public and private forest lands. This stewardship produces continuing benefits, both tangible and intangible, for present and future generations.
