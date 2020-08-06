MUNCIE — WIPB-TV is looking for stories about Fortville.
WIPB-TV, the PBS station located on the Ball State University campus, will feature the Hancock County town in its ongoing series celebrating small towns in its viewing area.
Called “Now Entering …,” this program is a video scrapbook of the people, places and history of towns as seen through the eyes of its residents.
Fortville community members are encouraged to collect video footage and photos to showcase their unique stories. These materials will be combined to create the “Now Entering…Fortville” program, which will be broadcast on WIPB-TV this winter.
Personnel from WIPB-TV will be in Fortville from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Fortville Nazarene Church, 701 S. Maple St., to interview storytellers on camera.
Because WIPB wants to make sure everyone who would like to tell a story can do so, video cameras also may be checked out from the Fortville-Vernon Township Public Library, 625 E. Broadway St., Fortville.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed during production day, Aug. 15.
To be a part of the production, participants must schedule an appointment by contacting Sam Clemmons, WIPB producer/director, at 765-285-2761 or sclemmons@bsu.edu, or fill out a participation form at www.wipb.org/nowentering.
For more about the project, including the first eight episodes featuring Portland, Pendleton, Knightstown, Upland, Alexandria, Tipton, Rushville and Hartford City, go to wipb.org/nowentering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.