ANDERSON — The Anderson University Community Concert Band will present its autumn concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in York Performance Hall on the AU campus.
Larry McWilliams, Ball State faculty emeritus, will be featured soloist on "Willow Echoes" by Frank Simon and "A Tribute to Harry James." Kaitlin Fultz, senior vocalist, will also be featured on the classic "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." Works by Leroy Anderson, Rossano Gallante, William Latham, Fred Rogers and Henry Fillmore will also be on the program.
This ensemble is made up of community musicians as well as Anderson and Ball State University students and students from Shenandoah High School, Anderson Prep Academy, Anderson High School, Lapel High School and Liberty Christian School.
The concert is free to the public with the doors opening at 7:15 p.m.
