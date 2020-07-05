INDIANAPOLIS — Coronavirus testing is now offered to all Hoosiers at OptumServe sites throughout the state, regardless of whether they are at high risk or symptomatic, according to state Rep. Bob Cherry, R-Greenfield.
Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on "COVID-19 Testing Information" to find a nearby state-sponsored testing site offering free services to anyone who lives or works in Indiana, including children.
All tests at OptumServe sites are performed by licensed clinical staff, and include an FDA-authored nasal swab for the active COVID-19 virus. Registration for testing is required, and can be completed by phone at 888-634-1116 or online at lhi.care/covidtesting.
Hoosiers will not be charged for testing, and insurance is not required. Those with private health insurance are asked to bring their information with them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.