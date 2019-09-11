Free dental services available
ANDERSON — Residents in the Anderson community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at Anderson Family Dental on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Dr. Josh Ratcliff and the team at Anderson Family Dental, along with the assistance of Dr. Eva-Marie Powers of Brookschool Dental Care, will be improving the oral health of the community as part of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance.
There is increasing evidence that links oral health to overall health and well-being. The signs and symptoms of more than 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer, may first be detected through traditional oral examinations.
“Dental health is a vital part of a person’s overall health,” Powers said. “Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen.”
During Free Dentistry Day, cleanings and extractions will be provided to patients between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 777 Broadway, Suite B, in Anderson. Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Information: 765-642-3124 or visit www.FreeDentistry Day.org
