MUNCIE — Holidays at Gresham 2022, a free community drive-through light exhibit, will end Monday, Dec. 26.
Holidays at Gresham is Meridian Health Services’ community event with more than 100,000 lights at the Suzanne Gresham Center.
Any donations go to support the center, which offers various programs and collaborates with other community entities to assist families and children facing issues such as abuse, neglect, substance use, behavioral issues and social challenges.
The center is at 3620 W. White River Blvd., Muncie.