NOBLESVILLE — The free Easter egg hunt will return to Noblesville’s Forest Park on Saturday, April 9.
The festivities will begin at 10 a.m. at Shelter 5, with the egg hunt starting at 11 a.m.
Activities at the shelter will include bounce houses, a DJ and vehicle tours by the Noblesville Fire Department and Noblesville Police Department. The Easter Bunny also will make an appearance.
Kids will hunt for eggs in three age groups: 3-4, 5-6 and 7-10. Children 2 and younger may go to the Parks and Recreation tent, where toddler-related activity bags will be handed out to the first 150 kids.
No registration is required.
The Noblesville Kiwanis Sunrisers will host a pancake breakfast, in conjunction with the egg hunt, at Forest Park Inn from 8 to 10:30 a.m. On the menu will be pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and milk. Proceeds from the $5 meal charge will go to a local charity.
Information: www.NoblesvilleParks.org or contact the Parks Department at 317-776-6350.