INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents will not need a license to fish public waters on Sept. 26, the last Free Fishing Day of the year.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources encourages anglers to bring someone new along to experience the pastime they love. More information is at dnr.IN.gov/fishfree.
Sept. 26-27 is Youth Deer Season, an opportunity for hunters to pass on their passion to the next generation. An adult must accompany a youth hunter on the date of the hunt. Youth hunters must possess a valid deer hunting license while in the field, and may take deer with a legal firearm, bow and arrow, or crossbow. Hunter orange is required. More information can be found at wildlife.IN.gov/9323.htm.
Individuals can also participate in the five gallon challenge while out enjoying nature. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to grab a bucket or bag to fill up with trash, which will help keep the outdoors healthy, safe, and beautiful for fish, wildlife and people. More information can be found at https://bit.ly/3gVv3IF.
DNR Fish & Wildlife is primarily funded through the sale of hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses. Additional funds are acquired through grants with the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program (WSFR). Grant funds are generated through an excise tax on the sale of firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, tackle, sport fishing equipment, and motor boats.
