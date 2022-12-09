HUNTINGBURG — A free Indiana Hunter Education Course is scheduled for Jan. 20-21 at Dubois County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Classes will be from 6 to 9 p.m. that Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Participants must attend both days to complete the course. Completion is required for anyone born after Dec. 31, 1986, to purchase an Indiana hunting license.
All instruction will be by Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and certified Indiana volunteer hunters. The course will cover ethics, safety, laws, survival and safe handling practices for archery, black powder and firearms.
Required registration may be completed at passitonindiana.com. There is a 150-student limit. This course is being sponsored by the Dubois County Shooting Sports Instructor Council.
The fairgrounds are at 4157 S. Ind. 162.
Information: Patoka Lake, 812-685-2447.