INDIANAPOLIS — This summer, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana will host more than 130 free kite-building parties in every school district across their 45 counties to help girls discover and try out the Girl Scout experience in a fun and safe environment.
At each “Soar into Girl Scouts” outdoor event, girls and their families will be invited to build kites and explore the science behind them, while also learning about all the access and opportunities that come with being a Girl Scout in 2020.
Families that attend any one of the 130 free events will also be entered to win a year’s supply of Girl Scout cookies. Girls who bring a friend will receive two entries.
All events will follow proper safety protocols and activities will adhere to appropriate social-distancing guidelines. For families who want to join but would rather not stay due to safety concerns, kits will be available for them to take home.
To find a Soar into Girl Scouts event near you, visit www.girlscoutsindiana.org/soarintoGS.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.