YORKTOWN — LifeStream Services is providing free Medicare consultations with trained State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) counselors during Medicare Open Enrollment.
The State Health Insurance Assistance Program provides free, impartial health insurance information for people with Medicare. SHIP can help answer questions regarding Medicare, Medicare Supplement Insurance, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, long-term care insurance, prescription coverage, and low-income assistance.
One-on-one appointments can be scheduled through Dec. 7 by calling LifeStream at 800-589-1121. Those who are unable to travel, or prefer not to, can speak with a SHIP counselor on the phone who can assess their current coverage and make other recommendations.
