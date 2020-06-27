INDIANAPOLIS — The White River Alliance, the organization for regional water resource protection in Indiana, in cooperation with the White River Canoe Co., will offer six Free Paddle Days on July 17 and 26 and Aug. 7, 16, 21 and 30 in place of the annual White River Dragon Boat Race.
The White River Dragon Boat Race has been postponed until 2021 due to current health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Free Paddle Days will kick off on Friday, July 17 at the White River Canoe Co. The White River Alliance will hold an outdoor, annual meeting to follow social distancing guidelines beginning at 1 p.m. The meeting will include a short update about a new study of the river from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM). The first 50 meeting attendees are eligible for a free single kayak rental. Departure for the paddle begins at 1:30 p.m.
Free Paddle Days are also available July 26, Aug. 16 and Aug. 30. The first 35 single kayak rentals are free, and departures are offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the hour.
