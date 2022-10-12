CHESTERFIELD — The Millcreek Civic Center/Town of Chesterfield and Alternatives Inc. will host a free self-defense program for women from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.
The program will consist of strikes and countermeasures, along with escape techniques, to help people defend themselves against a would-be attacker. Safety information will also be provided.
Alternatives Inc. and the Town of Chesterfield are teaming up for this program during Domestic Violence Awareness month. Alternatives Inc. is a nonprofit agency offering crisis response, housing options and nonresidential services for domestic and sexual violence survivors.
Part of Alternatives Inc.’s mission is to eradicate domestic and sexual violence through prevention efforts. Self-defense classes are a teaching tool to help women respond quickly in dangerous situations.
The program will be taught by seventh-degree black belt Ed Leonard. He has instructed women’s self-defense courses for over 34 years and has 45 years’ law enforcement experience.
Safety awareness information will be presented by Nicole Blackburn and Ashley Waterbury-Carpenter from Alternatives Inc.
The program is open to anyone over the age of 13. Interested people may pre-register by calling Millcreek Center at 765-378-3331 or e-mail awcarpenter@alternatives.org.
Participants can also go to the class early to register. It will be at Millcreek Center, 403 W. Main St.