ANDERSON — The Friends of the Library will have its monthly book sale on Nov. 8-9 from noon to 4:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
The sale is open to the public and does not require a library card.
This month’s sale features new non-fiction arrivals including biographies, religion, music, history, and coffee-table books. Non-fiction books are 5 for a $1.
One-year Friends of the Library memberships are available for a $5 donation, but are not required.
Teachers can receive a 10% discount on their purchase by presenting their school ID. Donations of books for the Friends of the Library can be made at the Circulation Desk.
Proceeds from memberships and monthly books sales benefit the Anderson Public Library programs.
The organization invites anyone interested in becoming a volunteer to inquire at the book sale or contact the Friends at www.andersonlibrary.net/friends.
