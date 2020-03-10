ANDERSON — The Friends of the Library's monthly book sale is planned Friday and Saturday at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Sale hours are from noon to 4:30 p.m. The sale is open to the public and does not require a library card.
While a membership is not required, one-year memberships are available for a $5 donation and entitle the member to 10% off all purchases. Teachers may receive a 10% discount by showing their school ID. Proceeds from the sale and memberships benefit the Anderson Public Library and its programs.
The Friends are always eager to have more volunteers. If you love books and want to volunteer one morning a week, contact Friends through the Library website or ask any volunteer at the sale.
The sale of five nonfiction books for a dollar continues. This includes biographies, gardening and self-help books. Also featured this month are books on the Revolutionary War, Civil War and World War II. In the fiction section, there is a good selection of large-print fiction and a set of hardbound Louis L’Amour books. A wide variety of popular magazines are on sale for 10 cents each.
