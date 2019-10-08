ANDERSON — The Friends of the Library will hold its monthly book sale on Friday and Saturday at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Sale hours are from noon to 4:30 p.m. The sale is open to the public and does not require a library card.
By showing their school ID, teachers may receive a 10% discount on their purchases.
Donations of books for the sale may be brought to the library at the circulation desk. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer may either contact Friends through the library website or ask any volunteer at the sale.
While a membership is not required, one-year memberships are available for a $5 donation and entitle the member to 10% off all purchases. Proceeds from the memberships and the sale benefit the Anderson Public Library and its programs.
