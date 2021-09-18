ANDERSON — The Good Shepherd Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Anderson will host the 2021 rendition of a Friends of the Poor Walk.
The date for this fun, family-centered event is Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Highland Middle School, 2108 E. 200N, Anderson.
Registration is from 10:30 to 11 a.m. with the FOP Walk and related activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no cost for the event, but a freewill offering is gladly accepted.
Online donations can be made at www.FOPWalk.org. Search for the Anderson event.
This is the ninth year that the St. Vincent de Paul Society has hosted a local FOP Walk and family festival.
Adult activities include a pie sale, hidden treasures, jewelry sale and mum sales. Children’s activities include a petting zoo, Spanish bingo, dunk tank, snack walk, and pop toss.
There will be concessions, a DJ, T-shirts and more. Cash and checks only will be accepted.
Proceeds from the event go to aid individuals and families in need of assistance with utilities, rent, furniture and household goods.
All are welcome. SVdP Location: 2115 W. 25th St.; phone, 765-642-5401; mailing address, P.O. Box 251 Anderson IN 46015.
